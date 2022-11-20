Vegas Releases Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Head Coach Ryan Day (R) of the Ohio State Buckeyes shakes hands with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (L) of the Michigan Wolverines after a college football game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Ohio State Buckeyes won the game 56-27 over the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

The Game is here.

On Saturday, 11-0 Ohio State will take on 11-0 Michigan at The Horseshoe in Columbus.

Ahead of the matchup, Las Vegas sportsbooks have set their betting lines for the rivalry game. It's safe to say that Vegas is liking Ohio State in this one.

Las Vegas is expecting Ohio State to beat Michigan by more than a touchdown.

The Buckeyes are currently favored by nine points against the Wolverines. Both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated, but it's clear that Las Vegas favors Ryan Day's team, especially when they are playing at home.

Ohio State and Michigan are scheduled to kick off at noon E.T. on Saturday afternoon.

The game will air on FOX.