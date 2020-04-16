The Spun

Verne Lundquist Names The Best SEC Football Game He’s Ever Seen

Veteran announcer Verne Lundquist has seen his fair share of incredible college football games over the years.

However, there is one that takes the cake for everyone’s favorite play-by-play announcer. On Thursday afternoon, Lundquist named the best SEC football game he’s ever seen.

Unsurprisingly, he went with the Kick Six. “Easy, easy, easy. Alabama-Auburn 2013. The Iron Bowl. That one was a no-brainer for me,” Lundquist said.

He noted the Auburn-Georgia contest from two weeks earlier that included a Hail Mary from quarterback Nick Marshall in the final moments. However, that couldn’t top the epic walk-off from Chris Davis.

Here were his full comments from AL.com:

“Then, we had the Chris Davis return of a missed field goal 109 yards. That whole game was No. 1 vs. No. 4. It is the most bitter rivalry in all of college athletics, in my view. I know Ohio State and Michigan argue their case, so does Texas-Oklahoma and USC-UCLA out west. There is nothing compared to the passion for Alabama and Auburn.”

The 2013 Iron Bowl featured arguably the best finish to a game in college football history.

Alabama won four-straight after the Kick Six, but the Tigers have gotten the better of the Tide recently.

Auburn has won two of the last three contests – including a controversial 48-45 win in 2019.

