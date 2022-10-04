Veteran Big 12 Running Back Is Reportedly Transferring

FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 25: The Big XII logo on a pylon at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 25, 2014 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Josh Fleeks will attempt to conclude his collegiate eligibility elsewhere.

Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Baylor's fifth-year senior has entered the NCAA transfer portal. While the transfer window is currently closed for fall sports, the NCAA recently exempted graduate students.

Playing at running back and wide receiver, Fleeks has compiled 795 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns since joining the Bears as a four-star recruit in 2018.

Injuries limited Fleeks to six games played last year, and his role continued to diminish under head coach Dave Aranda. He's garnered just five touches this season.

The Cedar Hill, Texas, native first played for Matt Rhule, who left to become an NFL head coach for the Carolina Panthers. Fleeks returned 21 kickoffs for 380 yards as a freshman.

As Fleeks searches for a new program, Baylor has the weekend off after a 36-25 loss to Oklahoma State. The Bears will return next Thursday night against West Virginia.