Veteran Big Ten Player Stepping Away From Football

A veteran Big Ten football player is stepping away from the game in 2023.

Penn State lineman Brett Effner announced on Sunday that he is stepping away from the game he loves.

Effner, a five-year veteran, appeared in 12 games this past season. He made six starts for the Nittany Lions.

The veteran lineman announced his decision on Sunday afternoon.

Effner had eligibility to return to Penn State for another season in 2023.

We wish him all of the best in whatever he does next.