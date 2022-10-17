BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 14: Indiana Hoosiers cheerleaders perform during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A veteran Big Ten quarterback is reportedly transferring following his team's Week 7 game.

Jack Tuttle, who played in several games for Indiana last year, is reportedly in the transfer portal.

ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel first reported the news on Monday morning.

"Indiana QB Jack Tuttle is in the NCAA transfer portal. He's a former highly regarded recruit who started his career at Utah," Thamel reported.

Tuttle threw for 423 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions in six games for the Hoosiers last season.

He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, originally committed to play at Utah.

Indiana lost to Maryland on Saturday.