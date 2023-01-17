Veteran Ohio State Wide Receiver Announces He's Moving On

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 12: Kamryn Babb #0 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb announced the end of his college career Tuesday.

The Buckeyes captain posted a video on Twitter confirming that he won't return for a sixth season.

"Ohio has become my home for the past five years, and I wouldn't change a thing," Babb said. "I'm excited to start the next chapter that God has for me by sharing my story with the world."

Babb joined Ohio State as a four-star recruit, but injuries derailed his path to playing time. He tore his ACL four times, injuring each knee twice.

Despite those major setbacks, Babb scored a touchdown on his first career reception in November.

"The brotherhood of Ohio State is real, and it was a constant source of strength for me the past five years," Babb said in his announcement video.

Babb graduated with a degree in communications as a four-time OSU Scholar-Athlete. He proved a tremendous source of inspiration and has a bright future ahead after concluding his football playing career.