Veteran Ohio State Wide Receiver Announces He's Moving On
Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb announced the end of his college career Tuesday.
The Buckeyes captain posted a video on Twitter confirming that he won't return for a sixth season.
"Ohio has become my home for the past five years, and I wouldn't change a thing," Babb said. "I'm excited to start the next chapter that God has for me by sharing my story with the world."
Babb joined Ohio State as a four-star recruit, but injuries derailed his path to playing time. He tore his ACL four times, injuring each knee twice.
Despite those major setbacks, Babb scored a touchdown on his first career reception in November.
"The brotherhood of Ohio State is real, and it was a constant source of strength for me the past five years," Babb said in his announcement video.
Babb graduated with a degree in communications as a four-time OSU Scholar-Athlete. He proved a tremendous source of inspiration and has a bright future ahead after concluding his football playing career.