Video: Another Epic Backyard Football Throw Is Going Viral

Another video of an epic backyard football throw by a young woman is going viral on social media.
Earlier this quarantine, multiple videos from a woman dubbed “Ellie Manning” and “Patricia Mahomes” went viral.
Whistle Sports shared a video of a young woman’s impressively long backyard football toss. The throw sparked NFL quarterback nicknames for the young woman.
“Ellie Manning got a CANNON,” Whistle Sports tweeted. The throw looks pretty great on first viewing.
Ellie Manning got a CANNON 💪🔥
(IG/caitlynwaitt) pic.twitter.com/d5i81RxeIg
— Whistle (@WhistleSports) May 27, 2020
Not everyone bought the throw, though. Some accused her of using some special camera work and possibly a second thrower out of the shot. Others said she wasn’t using a regulation size football.
So, she responded with another throwing video that made her arm strength clear.
“What about this football?” she wrote in a new video.
@caitwaittReply to @cadenleeg what about this football ##notfyp ##notforyou ##nfl♬ Myself – Bazzi
She’s not done making viral football throws, either. Her latest video might be her most-impressive one yet, too.
“I’ve been working on my aim,” she wrote on TikTok.
@caitwaittReply to @silentnightidk ive been working on my aim🥺 ##notforyou ##notfyp ##nfl♬ Figure It Out – Blu DeTiger
Now that is an impressive backyard football toss.
Well done.