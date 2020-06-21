Video: Another Epic Backyard Football Throw Is Going Viral

Another video of an epic backyard football throw by a young woman is going viral on social media.

Earlier this quarantine, multiple videos from a woman dubbed “Ellie Manning” and “Patricia Mahomes” went viral.

Whistle Sports shared a video of a young woman’s impressively long backyard football toss. The throw sparked NFL quarterback nicknames for the young woman.

“Ellie Manning got a CANNON,” Whistle Sports tweeted. The throw looks pretty great on first viewing.

Ellie Manning got a CANNON 💪🔥 (IG/caitlynwaitt) pic.twitter.com/d5i81RxeIg — Whistle (@WhistleSports) May 27, 2020

Not everyone bought the throw, though. Some accused her of using some special camera work and possibly a second thrower out of the shot. Others said she wasn’t using a regulation size football.

So, she responded with another throwing video that made her arm strength clear.

“What about this football?” she wrote in a new video.

She’s not done making viral football throws, either. Her latest video might be her most-impressive one yet, too.

“I’ve been working on my aim,” she wrote on TikTok.

Now that is an impressive backyard football toss.

Well done.