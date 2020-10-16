Video: Arch Manning’s First Pass Of The Night Is Going Viral

Super sophomore quarterback Arch Manning is off to a hot start in his national television debut on ESPN2 tonight.

There’s a reason why Peyton and Eli’s nephew is already making headlines and reeling in offers even though he’s a class of 2023 recruit. The kid can absolutely sling it.

Tonight, Manning’s New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman team is taking on another loaded team from the Big Easy, Booker T. Washington. From his first throw, Manning made it clear he came to play.

This is Arch’s first toss of the game. It looks like BTW was in some sort of zone defense, but the outside cornerback didn’t get enough depth and the safety had no shot at getting over in time.

The result was a frozen rope down the left sideline for a huge gain.

Arch Manning’s first throw of the night is an absolute dime pic.twitter.com/Er3QslbYho — October Randazzo (@TheSportsChill) October 16, 2020

This dime led to the first touchdown of the game. Manning later added a one-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown on Newman’s second drive.

Already, Arch Manning is the No. 1 quarterback and No. 5 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

He’s still young, but it already looks like the Manning quarterback dynasty is in great hands.