Video: Arch Manning Scores 3 TDs In Dominant Performance

On Thursday night, a member of the Manning family took the field in front of a national audience on ESPN 2.

Football fans are used to hearing the “Manning” name. From Archie Manning to Eli Manning, the Manning family has dominated the NFL for a long time.

After the 2019 NFL season, there wasn’t a Manning in the NFL for the first time in decades. However, fans won’t have to wait too long for the next great Manning quarterback to enter the pros.

Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, is the quarterback for New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman. Last nigh, Newman squared off against another loaded team from the Big Easy, Booker T. Washington.

The youngest Manning made a few incredible plays on Thursday night. Here’s what he did on a third-and-five late in the fourth quarter.

Arch Manning scrambles and lobs it up on 3rd and 5 👀 pic.twitter.com/cp0x1VOh1k — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 16, 2020

The young quarterback ended the game with 241 passing yards and accounted for three touchdowns in a 55-22. Like a true Manning, he took a few questionable shots down the field as well.

Although he threw two interceptions, he completed 21 of 27 passes and rushed for 35 yards – along with a pair of one-yard touchdown runs.

He’s already being heralded as one of the best quarterback recruits of all-time and he’s just a sophomore.