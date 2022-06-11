Video: Arch Manning Shows Off Arm Strength At LSU's 7-On-7 Camp

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning had the opportunity to showcase his arm strength this Friday at LSU's 7-on-7 camp.

A video of Manning connecting with a wide open receiver on a vertical route surfaced on Twitter. It didn't take long for fans to share their thoughts on the play.

Some fans were awfully impressed with the way the football exploded off Manning's right hand. Others, however, thought he took way too long to find the open receiver.

At the end of the day, it remains very clear that Manning is a polarizing figure in the college football world.

Here's the video of Manning from Friday's camp, via On3:

Manning, the No. 1 quarterback from the 2023 class, has an important summer ahead of him.

It has already been reported that Manning scheduled visits with Alabama, Georgia and Texas. Once all the dust has settled, the Isidore Newman product will have to start thinking long and hard about where he wants to play college football.