This isn’t something you see every day.

The Minnesota defense just forced Illinois to punt on a fourth-and-goal opportunity.

The Illini faced another fourth down earlier in the drive on the Gopher’s 12-yard line. Lovie Smith elected to go for it and Illinois soon found themselves with a first and goal from the 10.

That’s when it all went down hill.

First down: run for no gain. Second down: unsportsmanlike penalty, minus 15 yards. Still second down: fumble backwards for another loss of 23. Third down: incomplete pass. Fourth down: punt.

Illinois ended up punting from their own 40 yard line. The kick didn’t even make it past where the Illini originally started their set of downs as the ball was fielded by Minnesota at the 11-yard line.

Illinois just punted on 4th and Goal 😅 pic.twitter.com/t0RmYfrVwX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 7, 2020

This sequence is indicative of the dominate performance we’re seeing from the Gophers on Saturday. After losing its first two games of the season, Minnesota is in control with a commanding 35-7 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately for the Illini, this sequence was also indicative of their season. Illinois is also winless this year, losing to Wisconsin in an opening-week blowout and falling to Purdue the next Saturday.

The Big Ten has been all over the place in its opening few weeks. One things for sure though, the late start to this season has produced some entertaining moments to say the least.