Video: Bizarre College Football Marching Band Moment Goes Viral

A bizarre college football marching band video went viral on social media today.

Late on Saturday night, a referee went into the stands to confront the UNLV marching band.

"The ref just went into the crowd and told the UNLV band to stop playing whilst Air Force has the ball (I think at least)," one fan wrote on Twitter.

The Mountain West Conference has specific marching band rules regarding this.

"Bands are prohibited from playing during game action or at any time that is disruptive to the competitors. Pregame, postgame, timeouts, halftime, between quarters, or other breaks in the action are permissible times for band activities," the rules state. "In the sport of football, bands must discontinue playing when the team with the ball breaks the huddle until the completion of the play. If a team plays a no‐huddle offense, the band shall not play at any time during the offensive possession."

Air Force ended up winning the game, 42-7.