Video: Cameraman Takes Big Hit Before LSU vs. Clemson

LSU takes the field before the title game.

The College Football Playoff national title game is here. LSU and Clemson took the field on Monday night to find out who truly is the best team in college football this season.

Both teams were amped up for the game and that was evident as LSU took the field.

The Tigers nearly trampled a poor camera person as they ran onto the field.

Check it out.

Oops!

Hopefully things go a little more smoothly for the teams on the field.

LSU entered the game as a favorite, though Clemson is on a ridiculous winning streak of its own.

Something has to give tonight.

Stay tuned for the latest from the title game.


