Video: College Football Player’s Epic Flop Is Going Viral

You don’t see flopping too often in college football, but it was definitely prevalent in the Stephen F. Austin-Memphis game on Saturday.

A Stephen F. Austin defensive player was approached by a Memphis offensive lineman during the game. The Memphis player didn’t touch the Stephen F. Austin player, but that didn’t stop the defender from flailing backwards and performing one of the worst flops we’ve ever seen.

Take a look below.

This flop deserves an Oscar 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Fupak66dxH — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 22, 2020

This may be one of the worst flops we’ve ever seen. Acting performances like this are bad for sports – just look at the NBA.

Basketball fans are tired of players flopping and complaining about phantom calls. Let’s hope flopping doesn’t make its way into college football anytime soon.

Luckily, Stephen F. Austin’s acting job didn’t cost Memphis the win. The Tigers roared to a 56-14 win on Saturday, led by quarterback Brady White who threw for 269 yards and one score through the air and an additional on the ground. Memphis is now 5-2 on the season with losses to SMU and Cincinnati and wins over Arkansas State, UCF, Temple, USF and Stephen F. Austin.

Looking ahead, the Tigers have remaining contests versus Navy, Tulane and Houston. They’ll have to win out and hope current second-place Tulsa loses out to have a chance to make the AAC Championship at season’s end.

Memphis had better hope its upcoming opponents avoid flopping and trying to draw penalties in coming weeks.