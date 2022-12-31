Video: College Football Playoff National Anthem Goes Viral

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Kickoff at the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl is nearly here.

In a couple of minutes, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU will kick off from the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl.

Prior to kickoff, Boyz II Men sang the national anthem. Their performance has gone viral.

Here's the full performance:

It doesn't get much better than that.

Michigan and TCU are about to kick off with a spot in the national title game on the line.

The game is on ESPN.