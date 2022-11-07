Video: College Football Team Is So Bad, Students Are Studying At Game

TEMPE, AZ - OCTOBER 22: Arizona State Sun Devils cheerleaders take the field before the first half of the college football game against the Washington State Cougars at Sun Devil Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

You know your college football program is in bad shape when students are studying during games.

That's what's happening with Arizona State these days.

A video of Arizona State students studying during a game has gone viral on social media.

It's pretty embarrassing.

"Things are so bleak with Arizona State football that ASU students have turned to studying," Jim Weber tweeted.

Arizona State is 3-6 on the season. The program fired head coach Herm Edwards earlier this year.

The program is in major need of a reboot as we move forward in the regular season.