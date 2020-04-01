The 2020s decade hasn’t exactly started the way we might have wanted. Just about all of us are stuck without sports for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But lost in all of the doom and gloom is the fact that we have an entire decade of incredible college football to look back on. Perhaps the best example is a video from Flanny Highlights showcasing some of college football’s best moments of the 2010s which has started going viral as we all spend time at home.

Over the course of the 10-minute video, we get treated to some of the most spectacular moments of the last 10 years. Tyrann Mathieu’s 92-yard punt return against Arkansas, Jadeveon Clowney’s incredible hit in the Outback Bowl, dozens of go-ahead touchdowns and game-winning field goals all made the cut.

But of course, the final moment of the game was the biggest: The legendary Kick Six.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a big game or a big moment that wasn’t represented in that video.

Just about every close national title game, big upset and Heisman-winning play was featured.

Hopefully the 2020s will feature just as many incredible moments as the decade we’re leaving behind.

[SDS]