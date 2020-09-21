Video: Deion Sanders’ Press Conference Entrance Is Going Viral

Deion Sanders is officially a college football head coach.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was officially introduced as the next head coach of the Jackson State football program on Monday morning.

Sanders, 53, is incredibly excited.

“I am truly blessed to be the 21st Head football coach of Jackson State University,” Sanders said. “This amazing HBCU has always enjoyed a high level of commitment academically and athletically. It’s my desire to continue this storied tradition and history of JSU and prayerfully bring more national recognition to the athletes, the university, the Sonic Boom of the South, and HBCUs in general. I am TRULY proud to be a part of the JSU Tiger family. ‘I BELIEVE'”

Sanders arrived to the school only as Primetime could.

Video of Sanders’ press conference arrival is going viral on social media on Monday morning. It’s pretty epic:

What an entrance for @DeionSanders the new head coach of @GoJSUTigersFB pic.twitter.com/0xWttSvrNV — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) September 21, 2020

Who else could have marching band, police escort and Escalade as part of their head coaching announcement press conference?

Only Primetime.

“I am thrilled to welcome Deion Sanders to Jackson State University, the City of Jackson, and Mississippi,” Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson said. “Coach Sanders is student-athlete centered and cares about young men and their wellbeing beyond the football field. We expect to compete for and win championships at Jackson State, and Coach Sanders will help us achieve those goals.”

Now the fun starts.