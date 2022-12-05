Video: Deion Sanders Tells Some Colorado Players To Transfer

Video of Deion Sanders' controversial speech to Colorado Buffalo players has gone viral on social media.

In his speech to Colorado Buffaloes players, Sanders informs his new team that some of the positions are already taken care of.

Sanders says that he's bringing his own luggage and it's "Louis," as in Louis Vuitton.

The former Jackson State head coach encouraged players to hit the NCAA transfer portal, because it will make room for the players he's bringing in.

There are two ways to interpret this.

On one hand, it could be criticized, as Sanders doesn't appear to be too kind with his new players.

However, on the other hand, Sanders is probably utilizing this speech as a motivational tactic. He's telling his new players that he has championship expectations and they can either get on board or get out of the way.

How do you feel about Sanders' speech?