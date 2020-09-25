Video: Embarrassing Answer To Jeopardy! SEC Football Question

On Thursday night, those watching Jeopardy! were treated to a somewhat common occurrence of the contestants being stumped by a sports question.

This time around, the question focused on football in the Southeastern Conference. Unfortunately for the contestants on tonight’s show, the question was a little too difficult.

The answer to the question was: “Each fall, Alabama and this SEC football archrival meet in the “Iron Bowl.” One of the contestants buzzed in and named suggested “Arkansas” was the correct question.

None of the other contestants on the show were able to provide the right question. Alex Trebek politely provided the correct question, “what is Auburn?”

Check it out.

For those that follow college football, this would have been an easy trivia question. The Iron Bowl is one of the most well-known rivalry games in all of college football – especially in the south.

However, not everyone is a college football fan – although they should be.

As for the Iron Bowl, Auburn currently has bragging right after taking down Alabama by a final score of 48-45 in 2019. The Crimson Tide and Tigers have split the past four matchups.

This year, Alabama and Auburn will square off on November 28. Can the Tigers keep their winning streak alive?