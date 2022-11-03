Video: Epic College Football Fake Field Goal Is Going Viral

Central Michigan pulled out all the stops for a Wednesday-night MAC showcase.

During the third quarter of their game against Northern Illinois, Chippewas kicker Marshall Meeder lined up for a 51-yard field goal try. However, they instead performed some trickery to convert on fourth-and-15.

Holder Luke Elzinga kept the snap and completed a 20-yard jump pass to Bryant Kieft. The senior fumbled, but retained possession.

The Chippewas capitalized when quarterback Jase Bauer scored his second rushing touchdown of the game, giving them a 28-7 lead after a successful extra point.

Northern Illinois answered back with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but Central Michigan quelled the rally by returning a fumble recovery to the house with 7:17 remaining.

CMU has a 35-22 lead late in the fourth quarter. Both teams entered the matchup at 2-6, so it's that time of the season to get creative and throw caution to the wind.