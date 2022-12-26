Video: Extremely Dirty Late Hit In Bowl Game Today

We had an extremely late hit in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday afternoon.

Bowling Green and New Mexico State are playing in the bowl game on Monday afternoon. Midway through the first quarter, New Mexico State hit Bowling Green way out of bounds.

"these late hits gotta stop," one fan wrote.

Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald was injured on the hit by NMST safety Dylan Early.

The team's backup quarterback, Camden Orth, is now in at quarterback for Bowling Green.

Hopefully, the injury sustained on the late hit is not as serious as it looked.

Bowling Green and New Mexico State are playing on ESPN.