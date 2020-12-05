Video: Extremely Violent College Football Block On Friday

On Friday night, the weekend of college football action started off with a bang in a meeting between Louisiana and Appalachian State.

No. 25 Louisiana entered the game with an 8-1 record, while App State entered with a 7-2 record. While both teams are usually dialed in, Friday night’s performance left plenty to be desired.

The Ragin Cajuns had immense difficulty on special teams. Louisiana’s long-snapper snapped the ball over the head of his target three times during the contest.

While some of the contest was ugly, one play in particular was beautiful – well, depending on which team you were rooting for. Early in the fourth quarter, an Appalachian State offensive lineman found a much smaller target in front of him.

The lineman absolutely demolished a Louisiana defensive back, hitting him so hard that he disappeared off the screen.

Check it out.

Yikes.

Offensive lineman love getting up to the second – and especially – the third level where they can block smaller opponents and show their physicality.

Appalachian State went on to score a touchdown during the drive, cutting Louisiana’s lead to 24-17. Following an interesting decision to take a safety later in the fourth quarter, the Ragin Cajuns gave Appalachian State a chance to tie.

A missed 30-yard field goal gave Louisiana a 24-21 win to move the Ragin Cajuns to 9-1 on the season.