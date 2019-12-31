The Spun

Video: Fight Nearly Breaks Out Before The Belk Bowl

The Belk Bowl.CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 30: General view of Bank of America Stadium before the Belk Bowl between the Louisville Cardinals and the Georgia Bulldogs on December 30, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

There were some on-field fireworks before today’s Belk Bowl between Virginia Tech and Kentucky.

These two teams aren’t exactly rivals–they haven’t even played since 1987–but that didn’t stop players from getting into it during pregame warmups.

Nothing like a good scuffle and some trash talk before a noon bowl kickoff.

If you’re looking for some background as to what led to this, apparently there was some drama between the two teams over the weekend at a bowl event.

The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker has details.

We’ll see in about a half hour if this nastiness carries over to the actual game.

The Belk Bowl will kick off at noon ET on ESPN.


