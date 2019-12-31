Video: Fight Nearly Breaks Out Before The Belk Bowl

There were some on-field fireworks before today’s Belk Bowl between Virginia Tech and Kentucky.

These two teams aren’t exactly rivals–they haven’t even played since 1987–but that didn’t stop players from getting into it during pregame warmups.

Nothing like a good scuffle and some trash talk before a noon bowl kickoff.

Hello folks, it is @ChanManSports here for the Belk Bowl for your updates. There has already been a fight started lol pic.twitter.com/RhtR7LQPM5 — Cameron Mills Show (@cameronradio) December 31, 2019

If you’re looking for some background as to what led to this, apparently there was some drama between the two teams over the weekend at a bowl event.

The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker has details.

From what I gather, per several sources now, Virginia Tech players launched into a bunch of profane insults as Kentucky arrived at the NASCAR HOF last night — with at least one Hokie recording and sharing on social media (since deleted) and it was almost a brawl. Ring the bell. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 30, 2019

CORRECTION: This was at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday night. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 30, 2019

We’ll see in about a half hour if this nastiness carries over to the actual game.

The Belk Bowl will kick off at noon ET on ESPN.