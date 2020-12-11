Video: Frank Gore Jr. Just Ran For A 73-Yard TD

Frank Gore Jr. looked just like his dad Thursday night during his incredible 73-yard touchdown run against Florida Atlantic.

Gore has become a rising college football star playing for the Golden Eagles this season. The Southern Miss freshman running back has carried the rock 112 times for 597 yards and scored twice this season heading into Thursday night’s game. He added to those stats with a big-time run against FAU.

Southern Miss found itself trailing by a score early in the first quarter before Gore got going. On a first-and-10 from the 27-yard line, Gore took the ball right and found a running lane to the outside. The Golden Eagles running back got to the second level before putting the FAU safety on skates with a ridiculous juke. Gore turned on the Jets before making a few more cuts, avoiding two FAU defenders, to make his way into the end-zone.

Are we sure this isn’t the older Frank Gore? Take a look below.

Frank Gore Jr. may just have a future in the NFL. Here’s another look at his amazing 73-yard touchdown run.

FRANK GORE JR. JUST DOING GORE FAMILY THINGS!! 73-yard run for @SouthernMissFB and they strike back! pic.twitter.com/rU70ppSaVR — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) December 10, 2020

The scary thing is Gore is just getting started. The Southern Miss running back is playing in his 10th-ever college football game – and he’s already making defenders look silly.

NFL teams are already drooling over what Gore is doing on the field.

If Gore keeps playing at a high level he has a bright future ahead – a future that probably involves the NFL.