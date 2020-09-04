Video: Here’s The First Touchdown Of FBS College Football Season

Last week, the 2020 college football season officially kicked off with a battle between FCS foes Central Arkansas and Austin Peay.

Central Arkansas beat Austin Peay 24-17 and was back in action on Thursday night as well. The FCS program was up against FBS program UAB, which plays in the Conference-USA.

While Central Arkansa and Austin Peay gave us the first points of the college football season, it was UAB on Thursday night that provided the first points for an FBS program.

The Blazers decided to go for it while facing a fourth-and-2 rather than kicking a field goal. That moved paid off as quarterback Tyler Johnston III found tight end Gerrit Prince for the short touchdown pass.

Check it out.

Just under five minutes later the Blazers added yet another touchdown thanks to a five-yard run from running back Spencer Brown.

UAB has been dominant thus far, with a 143-85 advantage in terms of yards gained through the first half thus far.

UAB finished the 2019 season with a 9-4 record during the regular season before losing to Appalachian State in the team’s bowl game.

The Blazers are off to a great start to the 2020 campaign.