Video: High School Football Player Destroys Opponent With Stiff Arm

Doug Brooks, a junior for the Shiner Commanches in Shiner, Texas, had one of the best high school football stiff arms you’ll ever see this week.

Brooks, a 6-foot, 265-pound do-it-all player for Shiner High School, led his team to the state title this week. He delivered when it counted most.

Brooks’ primary position is along the defensive line. But the junior took a few snaps on offense in the 2A Division I Texas State Championship Game as well, delivering football fans a jaw-dropping play along the way.

With a 35-20 lead over Post early in the fourth quarter, Brooks took a toss and bounced it to the outside. A Post defensive back met him on the edge before getting thrown by a ridiculous stiff arm from Brooks. The impromptu running back didn’t stop there, though. He continue to make tiny tacklers miss en route to a 31-yard run.

You’re going to want to watch the replay. Take a look below.

This isn’t just one of the best high school football stiff arms we’ve seen. It’s one of the best in football this year, period.

The scary thing is Doug Brooks is only a junior. Shiner may want to consider using him more on offense during his senior year.

We’re certainly looking forward to more jaw-dropping plays from Brooks next season. Congratulations to the Shiner Commanches for their big win over Post for the state title.