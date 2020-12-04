Video: High School Football Player Tackles Ref After Being Ejected

On Thursday night a high school football game turned ugly when a player tackled a referee.

No, you didn’t read that incorrectly and no, the tackle was not an accident. During a high school football game in Texas, a player was ejected from the contest.

According to a report from Andrew McCulloch, Emmanuel Duron was ejected from the contest. Just seconds after the official told the crowd of the player’s ejection, Duron ran back onto the field.

Several of his teammates and coaches ran after him, but it was too late. Duron ran right into the official, knocking him to the ground.

Here’s video of the incident.

According to McCulloch’s report, the official remained down on the field for a few minutes before getting helped off. The official was being evaluated for a concussion and a replacement ref came in to finish the game.

Duron, meanwhile, was escorted out of the stadium by police. McCulloch noted that Duron is the team’s best defensive player and a star wrestler as well.

“On top having an all-area caliber season on the defensive line for Edinburg High, Duron was positioned to compete for a state wrestling title too Hard to see that happening now,” he reported.

It’s obviously a terrible look for Duron, who likely won’t be playing high school football again this year – or at all in the future.