Video: High School Kicker Makes Incredible 58-Yard Field Goal

High school football kick.WDAY/Twitter.

Emmet Kenney – a high school football kicker – set the North Dakota state record Friday night after drilling a massive 58-yard field goal.

Kenney, a senior for Fargo Shanley in Fargo, North Dakota, found himself and his team trailing West Fargo Sheyenne 36-28 in the fourth quarter. Knowing his team needed a lift, Kenney lined up for a 58-yard field goal.

Kenney’s kick looked perfect right from the jump. The kick had near-perfect accuracy and cleared the cross-bar by a few yards. Some are even saying the kick would’ve been good from 62 or 63 yards.

Take a look at the massive 58-yard field goal in the video below.

Congratulations, Emmet Kenney – you’re the new North Dakota state record holder. Kenney’s 58-yard field goal demolished the previous state record of 52 yards, set in 2012.

Unfortunately, Kenney’s kick didn’t spark a turn of events for Fargo Shanley Friday night. West Fargo Sheyenne held onto its lead to escape with a 43-38 victory.

Kenney was already receiving interest from college programs across the country prior to his record-breaking kick. Per a report from Inforum.com, Kenney has heard from North Dakota State, Kansas State, SMU, Minnesota, Brown and Columbia.

After his latest record-breaking kick, it wouldn’t be surprising if Kenney heard from a few more prominent programs across the country. It’ll be interesting to see where the talented kicker out of North Dakota plays his college ball.


