Video: High School Kicker Makes Incredible 58-Yard Field Goal

Emmet Kenney – a high school football kicker – set the North Dakota state record Friday night after drilling a massive 58-yard field goal.

Kenney, a senior for Fargo Shanley in Fargo, North Dakota, found himself and his team trailing West Fargo Sheyenne 36-28 in the fourth quarter. Knowing his team needed a lift, Kenney lined up for a 58-yard field goal.

Kenney’s kick looked perfect right from the jump. The kick had near-perfect accuracy and cleared the cross-bar by a few yards. Some are even saying the kick would’ve been good from 62 or 63 yards.

Take a look at the massive 58-yard field goal in the video below.

Here's the North Dakota record setting field goal from Emmet Kenney tonight from Shanley. 58 yards is the new state record. Was impressive to see it in person. @emmetkenney @shanleyfootball #SCTop10 @NDHSAA pic.twitter.com/CmkRvRoTQp — Dom Izzo (@DomIzzoWDAY) September 19, 2020

Congratulations, Emmet Kenney – you’re the new North Dakota state record holder. Kenney’s 58-yard field goal demolished the previous state record of 52 yards, set in 2012.

Unfortunately, Kenney’s kick didn’t spark a turn of events for Fargo Shanley Friday night. West Fargo Sheyenne held onto its lead to escape with a 43-38 victory.

Kenney was already receiving interest from college programs across the country prior to his record-breaking kick. Per a report from Inforum.com, Kenney has heard from North Dakota State, Kansas State, SMU, Minnesota, Brown and Columbia.

After his latest record-breaking kick, it wouldn’t be surprising if Kenney heard from a few more prominent programs across the country. It’ll be interesting to see where the talented kicker out of North Dakota plays his college ball.