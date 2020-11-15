Video: Houston With The Best Punt Return Of The Season

If you squinted your eyes, you might think Houston had Devin Hester out on the field for this incredible punt-return touchdown.

The Cougars led South Florida 28-0 coming out of halftime. Houston punt returner Marcus Jones soon extended this lead even further when the Cougars forced a fourth down early in the third quarter. The Bulls’ punt was fielded by Jones around the 28-yard line and the rest was history.

The junior cornerback strung together a series of jukes and cuts. His speed left countless defenders in the dust as he made his way down the right sideline.

The speed. The hurdle. There was no stopping him ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/EJCAWb37CG — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 14, 2020

The return was capped off perfectly with an outstanding hurdle over the last remaining defender. Jones was virtually untouched for the entirety of the 72-yard return, strolling into the end zone after the incredible final leap at the 20 yard line.

This year is Jones first year with the Cougars after transferring from Troy prior to the season. The junior’s incredible individual effort on Saturday marks the first punt-return touchdown of his time in Houston, but fifth in his career. In his freshman season at Troy, Jones finished the season with three punt-return TDs.

The cornerback has nearly doubled his punt return averages during his time in Houston with 15.8 yards per return.

Houston ended up finishing the game with a severely lopsided score of 56-21 over USF. This victory improves the Cougars record to an even .500 on the season.

They look to work their way into winning margins next weekend when they take on SMU in Dallas.