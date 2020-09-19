Video: Incredible TD Scored By High School Senior With Autism

Thursday night was one that Lockhart (Tex.) High School senior defensive lineman Desmond Pulliam will remember for the rest of his life.

Late in Lockhart’s scrimmage against rival Bastrop, Pulliam, who has autism spectrum disorder, entered the game. It had long been a dream of the teenager’s to score a touchdown.

Little did Pulliam know, but his dream was about to come true. The two teams had agreed to allow Pulliam to have a scoop-and-score opportunity on the game’s final play.

“I was hearing the crowd cheering. Everyone was running behind me,” Pulliam said in his post-game interview. “I was running so fast.”

Try to watch the video of the play without crying to getting chills.

Desmond Pulliam is a senior defensive lineman with autism spectrum disorder. Tonight, in Lockhart's rivalry game against Bastrop, he scored his first career touchdown. "Life is not all about football, but football is all about life."@LockhartISD | @LocLions | @KVUE pic.twitter.com/bnnXL9ZjZS — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) September 18, 2020

Pulliam may have autism, but it hasn’t stopped him from achieving. Not only is he a member of the football team, he’s also part of the band and the junior ROTC.

Simply put, this young man deserved the moment he got on Thursday night, and then some. Congratulations, Desmond!