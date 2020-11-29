Video: Indiana High Schooler Makes The Catch Of The Year

The catch of the football season was made this week and it wasn’t by an NFL or college football player. It was made by an Indiana high school football player.

The catch – an interception, to be specific – was hauled in by Indiana high school football player Kyle Pape.

Pape broke out on out route and was able to get to the ball before the wide receiver did. However, the ball tipped up in the air and appeared to be headed toward the turf. Pape was able to stay focused on the football, making an insane grab.

Saturday Down South had some details on the insane grab:

Such was the balance of athleticism and concentration by Pape in the Indiana State Championship Game, as the Westfield defensive back broke to the ball, broke up the pass, saw it hit off his helmet as he’s falling backwards, tip it up a split-moment before hitting the ground and then somehow securing the interception while lying on his back.

Here’s the play:

The awareness on this catch is unreal 🤯 (via @IHSAAtv) pic.twitter.com/pVWqQu3UFn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 29, 2020

Unfortunately, the play came in a loss.

Westfield lost to Center Grove, 38-14, in the 6A state title game. Still, good luck topping that catch moving forward, college football and NFL players.