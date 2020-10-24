Video: Indiana Upsets No. 8 Penn State In Crazy Fashion

The Spun

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix.BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 02: Michael Penix Jr #9 of the Indiana Hoosiers runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium on November 02, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The craziest finish to a college football game so far this season just happened in Bloomington, Indiana.

The Hoosiers upset the No. 8 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions, 36-35, at Memorial Stadium on Saturday evening.

Indiana was able to force overtime with a crazy game-tying drive. The Hoosiers then knocked off the Nittany Lions with a crazy finish in overtime.

The two-point conversion was about as close as it gets. The play was initially ruled a touchdown, but it went to review.

The referees did not reverse the decision on replay, upholding the touchdown.

Indiana beats No. 8 Penn State, 36-35, on Saturday evening.

“Indiana with the program’s first win over a top-10 opponent since 1987 and first at Memorial Stadium since 1967,” the Hoosiers tweeted on Saturday night.

Go crazy (while social distancing) tonight, Bloomington.


