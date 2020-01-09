The Spun

Video: Jeopardy! Champions Don’t Know College Football Question

Jeopardy! champions before the Greatest of All-Time show.The three highest-earning Jeopardy! contestants of all time Ken Jennings (L), Brad Rutter (R) and James Holzhauer attend ABC's Winter TCA 2020 Press Tour in Pasadena, California, on January 8, 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The second edition of Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time aired on ABC this evening. James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter once again showed off their ridiculous knowledge of all subjects to the world.

One topic proved to be a little difficult, though: College football.

The three Jeopardy! champions were unable to get a question about All-American wide receiver Steve Largent.

“Steve Largent went on from this university to a HOF pro career, then returned home to represent the area in congress.”

Some of the guesses: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State.

The right one: Tulsa.

Score one for college football fans.


