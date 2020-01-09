Video: Jeopardy! Champions Don’t Know College Football Question

The second edition of Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time aired on ABC this evening. James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter once again showed off their ridiculous knowledge of all subjects to the world.

One topic proved to be a little difficult, though: College football.

The three Jeopardy! champions were unable to get a question about All-American wide receiver Steve Largent.

“Steve Largent went on from this university to a HOF pro career, then returned home to represent the area in congress.”

Some of the guesses: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State.

The right one: Tulsa.

Here you go Jim pic.twitter.com/ECjpXR5IZG — Emmanuel MOOD-iay (@JayDSarkar) January 9, 2020

Score one for college football fans.