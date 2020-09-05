The Spun

Video: Kirk Herbstreit Delivers Emotional Message On ESPN’s College GameDay

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s “College GameDay” made its long-awaited return to televisions around the country.

The first “College GameDay” episode of the year took place in a socially-distanced setting. The crew couldn’t be together on the same stage, but they shared the screen this morning.

While most of the show focused on the play on the field, Kirk Herbstreit delivered one of the most powerful moments we’ve ever seen from the show. He recalled a conversation with Stanford head coach David Shaw on the topic of police brutality and social injustice.

“How can you listen to these stories and not feel pain? How can you not want to help?” Herbie asked as he became emotional.

Words can’t do his impassioned speech justice, so we’ll step aside and let you watch the incredible moment he delivered this morning.

Herbstreit and the rest of the College GameDay crew generally stick to analysis of the games during the morning show.

We see them as just college football analysts, but moments like this remind us they have much more to offer than just football analysis.

Herbstreit’s impassioned segment immediately went viral on social media – for good reason. Thank you, Herbie, for providing an incredible moment we won’t soon forget.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.