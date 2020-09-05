On Saturday morning, ESPN’s “College GameDay” made its long-awaited return to televisions around the country.

The first “College GameDay” episode of the year took place in a socially-distanced setting. The crew couldn’t be together on the same stage, but they shared the screen this morning.

While most of the show focused on the play on the field, Kirk Herbstreit delivered one of the most powerful moments we’ve ever seen from the show. He recalled a conversation with Stanford head coach David Shaw on the topic of police brutality and social injustice.

“How can you listen to these stories and not feel pain? How can you not want to help?” Herbie asked as he became emotional.

Words can’t do his impassioned speech justice, so we’ll step aside and let you watch the incredible moment he delivered this morning.

This is one of the most extraordinary moments in the history of College GameDay pic.twitter.com/7wW1CGP64j — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 5, 2020

Herbstreit and the rest of the College GameDay crew generally stick to analysis of the games during the morning show.

We see them as just college football analysts, but moments like this remind us they have much more to offer than just football analysis.

Herbstreit’s impassioned segment immediately went viral on social media – for good reason. Thank you, Herbie, for providing an incredible moment we won’t soon forget.