LSU and Oklahoma are about two days away from squaring off in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl. The trash talk has begun this morning.

A Tigers defender has a bold message for the Sooners’ offense heading into Saturday’s game.

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen doesn’t seem very intimidated by what the Jalen Hurts-led offense can do.

“OLine not great, running backs not great,” Queen told reporters today. “We are gonna dominate them. I am very confident in what we got.”

#LSU linebacker Patrick Queen on #Sooners offense: “OLine not great, running backs not great… We are gonna dominate them (#OU). I am very confident in what we got.” #PeachBowl #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/qMg1hrcgzQ — Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) December 26, 2019

Oklahoma has one of the most-potent offenses in the country. The Tigers are expected to win this game somewhat comfortably, but most of the experts expect the Sooners to put up some points.

We’ll see if Queen is right come Saturday afternoon.

LSU and Oklahoma are set to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. The game will be on ESPN.