Video: LSU Star Has A Bold Message For Oklahoma

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts taking on Baylor.WACO, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners before a game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LSU and Oklahoma are about two days away from squaring off in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl. The trash talk has begun this morning.

A Tigers defender has a bold message for the Sooners’ offense heading into Saturday’s game.

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen doesn’t seem very intimidated by what the Jalen Hurts-led offense can do.

“OLine not great, running backs not great,” Queen told reporters today. “We are gonna dominate them. I am very confident in what we got.”

Oklahoma has one of the most-potent offenses in the country. The Tigers are expected to win this game somewhat comfortably, but most of the experts expect the Sooners to put up some points.

We’ll see if Queen is right come Saturday afternoon.

LSU and Oklahoma are set to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. The game will be on ESPN.

