Video: Michigan Has A Disastrous Start To The Citrus Bowl

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines leads his team against the Brigham Young Cougars at Michigan Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Wolverines defeated the Cougars 31-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

There were some questions about Alabama’s level of motivation heading into this afternoon’s non-College Football Playoff bowl game. Those questions appear to have been answered.

Michigan returned to the opening Citrus Bowl kickoff to midfield and then Alabama decided to wake up.

The Crimson Tide quickly stopped the Wolverines, forcing a punt.

Alabama scored a touchdown on its first offensive play:

That’ll work.

Alabama is off to a quick 7-0 lead over Michigan. We’re less than two minutes into the game.

The Citrus Bowl is being televised on ABC.


