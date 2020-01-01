Video: Michigan Has A Disastrous Start To The Citrus Bowl

There were some questions about Alabama’s level of motivation heading into this afternoon’s non-College Football Playoff bowl game. Those questions appear to have been answered.

Michigan returned to the opening Citrus Bowl kickoff to midfield and then Alabama decided to wake up.

The Crimson Tide quickly stopped the Wolverines, forcing a punt.

Alabama scored a touchdown on its first offensive play:

Jerry Jeudy is very much playing in the bowl game. 85 yards to the house. pic.twitter.com/4m6nul7vaL — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 1, 2020

That’ll work.

Alabama is off to a quick 7-0 lead over Michigan. We’re less than two minutes into the game.

The Citrus Bowl is being televised on ABC.