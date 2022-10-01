Video: Nick Saban's Halftime Interview With Jenny Dell Goes Viral
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban wasn't in much of a talking mood at halftime today.
Saban spoke with CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell at halftime of the Crimson Tide's game against Arkansas.
Dell asked Saban a couple of questions about Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who left Saturday's game with a serious-looking injury.
Saban had some blunt responses while speaking with Dell on Saturday afternoon.
"He's got a shoulder injury. I don't know the extent of it...they worked on him inside."
Saban is unsurprisingly not thrilled with the injury to Young, though Alabama has looked good without him.
Alabama is leading Arkansas, 28-7, at halftime on Saturday afternoon.
The game is airing on CBS.