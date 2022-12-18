Video Of Deion Sanders Consoling Jackson State Player Going Viral

Jackson State lost its final game of the season on Saturday, falling to North Carolina Central in a heartbreaker.

Deion Sanders' now-former program lost, 41-34, in overtime on Saturday.

Following the game, a video of Deion Sanders consoling a player who dropped the potential game-tying pass went viral on social media.

“It ain’t on you, that’s on us. We lost together," Deion told the player in the video.

Fans are loving it.

"Deion Sanders consoling the player who dropped the potential game-tying TD while he's distraught at his locker hits right in the feels," Jim Weber tweeted on Sunday morning.

Sanders is leaving Jackson State for Colorado, but he clearly loves all of his players.

It'll be interesting to see just how many of them end up following him to Boulder.