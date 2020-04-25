Video Of Jacob Eason, Girlfriend Went Viral Last Night

On Friday night, the second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL draft concluded and there are still a few of the biggest names from college football on the board.

Perhaps the biggest is former Washington quarterback Jacob Eason. The former five-star quarterback recruit, who began his college career at Georgia was projected to be a Day 2 prospect.

However, after the third round came to a close, Eason’s name is still on the board heading into Day 3. The good news for Eason is that he doesn’t have to go through this alone.

His girlfriend, Sidney Tilton, is sitting right there by his side as he falls in the draft. On Friday night a video of the couple went viral as Eason sat looking defeated as Tilton tried to talk to him.

Eason dropping like a rock and his girl STILL talking his ear off pic.twitter.com/lIpuyjV4m6 — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) April 25, 2020

The former Washington quarterback shouldn’t have to wait much longer to hear his name called during the draft.

He’s been linked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Bruce Arians loves a quarterback with a big arm and Eason has arguably the strongest arm in the 2020 class.

The Indianapolis Colts were also mentioned as a potential landing spot where he could learn behind Philip Rivers.

The final day of the NFL draft kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET.