Video Of Marvin Harrison Jr. After Practice Is Going Viral

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes makes a catch in front of Kenzel Lawler #2 of the Utah Utes during a 48-45 Ohio State Buckeyes win at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Marvin Harrison Jr. has worked his way to a breakout campaign.

The sophomore wide receiver has 53 catches for 834 yards and 10 touchdowns for Ohio State. Although he's established himself as a premier target, Harrison isn't easing up.

Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors shared a video of Harrison catching balls from the JUGS machine after Wednesday's practice and media availability. He and sophomore wideout Reis Stocksdale were the only two players on the field.

Teammates have noticed Harrison's work ethic. Per Strom, running back Ronnie Hillman said he could "already see where [Harrison's] career was gonna go" before his freshman season.

Harrison, the son of the former Indianapolis Colts star, spent his first season behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, and Chris Olave. While Wilson and Olave graduated to the NFL as first-round picks, injuries have limited Smith-Njigba to just three games this season.

Harrison has seized the opportunity and become a pivotal playmaker on a Buckeyes offense averaging an FBS-best 45.8 points per game. Ohio State will look to put on another aerial clinic when hosting Indiana this Saturday at noon ET.