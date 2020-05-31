Video Of Young Woman’s Epic Football Throw Is Going Viral

The young woman in the viral backyard football throw video from earlier this week has responded to her doubters.

A woman dubbed “Ellie Manning” and “Patricia Mahomes” went viral for her crazy backyard football throw earlier this week.

Whistle Sports shared the video of a young woman’s ridiculously long backyard football toss. The throw is sparking NFL quarterback nicknames.

“Ellie Manning got a CANNON,” Whistle Sports tweeted. The throw is certainly ridiculously impressive on first viewing.

Ellie Manning got a CANNON 💪🔥 (IG/caitlynwaitt) pic.twitter.com/d5i81RxeIg — Whistle (@WhistleSports) May 27, 2020

Not everyone bought that the throw was real, though. Some thought she was using too small of a football and others thought it was clever camera work.

“This is an optical illusion. Someone behind the cameraman is throwing the ball that the other female catches,” one user pointed out.

“What kind of trickery is this. Looks like her ball goes right but a mysterious ball go long,” another Twitter user added.

So, the young woman posted another throwing video on TikTok.

“What about this football?” she wrote in her latest video.

Special camera work or not – or small football or not – she certainly has an impressive arm.

Keep the epic throws coming.