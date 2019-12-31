The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Ohio State Fans Upset With Another Missed Call In Fiesta Bowl

Ryan Day in the first half of the Ohio State-Clemson game.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Ohio State fans have been upset with two questionable calls in the Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson. The Buckeyes had a standout defensive back ejected for targeting and a fumble returned for a touchdown overturned.

You can add another call to the list.

Replay shows the officials missed a pretty blatant hold by a Clemson defensive back on an Ohio State pass inside the red zone.

Check it out:

There are probably multiple plays like this – on both sides – that go uncalled throughout a football game.

Still, that’s not going to make Ohio State fans feel any better about the 29-23 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal game.

Ryan Day said he was “angry” about the loss and there are likely thousands of Buckeye fans who feel the same way.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.