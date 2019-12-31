Ohio State fans have been upset with two questionable calls in the Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson. The Buckeyes had a standout defensive back ejected for targeting and a fumble returned for a touchdown overturned.

You can add another call to the list.

Replay shows the officials missed a pretty blatant hold by a Clemson defensive back on an Ohio State pass inside the red zone.

Check it out:

This looks like holding but I’m not a scientist. pic.twitter.com/ETmH7EC9a2 — Jeremy Birmingham (@Birm) December 31, 2019

There are probably multiple plays like this – on both sides – that go uncalled throughout a football game.

Still, that’s not going to make Ohio State fans feel any better about the 29-23 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal game.

Ryan Day said he was “angry” about the loss and there are likely thousands of Buckeye fans who feel the same way.