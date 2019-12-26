Video: Ohio State Releases Epic Hype Video For Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson

Ohio State and Clemson are a little more than 48 hours away from kicking off in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl.

The No. 2 Buckeyes and the No. 3 Tigers will meet at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday night. A spot in the national title game is on the line.

Ryan Day’s squad appears to be ready.

Ohio State released an epic hype video for the game this afternoon.

“Built on toughness and forged through love, our journey continues,” Ohio State wrote.

Built on toughness and forged through love, our journey continues.#GoBucks #ToughLove pic.twitter.com/cKJWEcZ0XP — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 26, 2019

If you weren’t fired up for Saturday night before, you should be now.

Ohio State and Clemson are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on ESPN.