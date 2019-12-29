Ohio State appeared to catch a break in the third quarter against Clemson tonight, as the Buckeyes forced a fumble on a third-down pass by the Tigers and returned it for a score, seeming to take the lead back.

The officials had other plans, though. The refs at the Fiesta Bowl decided to overturn the fumble, negating the Ohio State touchdown.

Ohio State continues to trail Clemson, 21-16.

Buckeye Nation is not happy.

you're telling me that they're gonna overturn this? pic.twitter.com/uL2KWOlgrR — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) December 29, 2019

It looked much quicker in real time, of course, but the Clemson wide receiver took multiple steps with possession of the ball in his hands. And the referees called it a fumble on the field, which should’ve made it tougher to overturn the play.

Ohio State fans have been crushing the officials all night and it’s tough to argue with them for doing so. There have been multiple questionable calls go Clemson’s way.

The Buckeyes and the Tigers are playing on ESPN.