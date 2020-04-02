The Spun

Video: Ryan Day Pulls Off Epic April Fools’ Prank On Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day on the sideline against Clemson.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day pulled off a pretty great April Fools’ Day prank on his Buckeyes team earlier today.

Day, who’s coming off a College Football Playoff appearance in Year 1 as the Buckeyes’ head coach, had his right-hand man, strength coach Mickey Marotti, address the team over a video call.

Marotti, who came to Ohio State with Urban Meyer, is arguably the top strength coach in the country. Losing him would be a significant blow to the Buckeyes’ program.

That’s what happened today, though – well, at least for a moment. Marotti pranked the Buckeyes by announcing his departure over a video call.

“We had a team meeting today and Coach Mick gave his farewell to the team. Want to thank him for everything he has done for Ohio St,” Day tweeted.

Marotti joked that he was leaving football for a rock and roll opportunity. It’s unclear if everyone on the video call bought it, but some former players appeared to.

Thankfully for Buckeye Nation, Mickey Marotti isn’t going anywhere.

