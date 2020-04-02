Video: Ryan Day Pulls Off Epic April Fools’ Prank On Ohio State

Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day pulled off a pretty great April Fools’ Day prank on his Buckeyes team earlier today.

Day, who’s coming off a College Football Playoff appearance in Year 1 as the Buckeyes’ head coach, had his right-hand man, strength coach Mickey Marotti, address the team over a video call.

Marotti, who came to Ohio State with Urban Meyer, is arguably the top strength coach in the country. Losing him would be a significant blow to the Buckeyes’ program.

That’s what happened today, though – well, at least for a moment. Marotti pranked the Buckeyes by announcing his departure over a video call.

“We had a team meeting today and Coach Mick gave his farewell to the team. Want to thank him for everything he has done for Ohio St,” Day tweeted.

We had a team meeting today and Coach Mick gave his farewell to the team. Want to thank him for everything he has done for Ohio St. pic.twitter.com/y5Uvo0d5HK — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) April 1, 2020

Marotti joked that he was leaving football for a rock and roll opportunity. It’s unclear if everyone on the video call bought it, but some former players appeared to.

Thankfully for Buckeye Nation, Mickey Marotti isn’t going anywhere.