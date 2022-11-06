Video: SEC Referees Made Horrendous Mistake On Saturday

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Kentucky topped Missouri, 21-17, on Saturday afternoon, to improve to 6-3 on the season, securing bowl eligibility.

One bad call during the Wildcats vs. Tigers game appears to have gone overlooked, though.

Sunday morning, a horrendous call from the Kentucky vs. Missouri game went viral on social media.

Jim Weber shared video of the play.

"I feel like this slipped through the cracks of the Twitterverse yesterday but what in the world was this officiating? The SEC refs gave Kentucky a whole extra yard," he tweeted.

How does something like that happen?

The referees messed up and gave Kentucky an entire extra yard on the play, which resulted in a first down.

Missouri fans have a right to be furious with the outcome of that one.