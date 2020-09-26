Video: Shai Werts Just Made The Early Play Of The Season

Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts may have made the early play of the college football season on Saturday.

With his team trailing by a point to 19th-ranked Louisiana, Werts and the Georgia Southern offense lined up for the two-point conversion to take the lead. The gutsy play call paid off, thanks to Werts’ heroics.

The Georgia Southern quarterback spun out of a tackle before getting tripped up, only to regain his balance. One he regained his balance, Werts looked into the end-zone and delivered an accurate ball to convert the two-point conversion. The play helped Georgia Southern take the 18-17 with less than a minute left in the game. Take a look at the play below.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN! Incredible play by Shai Werts pic.twitter.com/0mayGyz4KZ — Max Olson (@max_olson) September 26, 2020

Unfortunately, the Georgia Southern defense couldn’t hold on for the win. Louisiana put together an impressive last-minute drive to set the special teams unit up in field goal range.

The Ragin Cajuns drilled a 53-yard field goal as time expired to win the game. Check out the impressive kick in the video below.

LOUISIANA DRILLS A 53-YARD FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN! pic.twitter.com/2qL0S6sAZN — ESPN (@espn) September 26, 2020

You won’t see many college kicks better than this. Louisiana’s kicker deserves a ton of credit, as does Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts.

Werts completed just 6 of 12 passes for 37 yards without a score. But he made a big impact on the ground, carrying the rock 21 times for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

We’re certainly looking forward to what Werts has in store for the rest of the season.