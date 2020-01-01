Video: Shirtless Fan Runs Onto The Field At The Rose Bowl

The 2020 Rose Bowl has seen it all in less than a half of football. A flyover from a stealth bomber got the party started before Oregon and Wisconsin took the field of a match-up of Big Ten and Pac-12 programs.

Oregon opened the game with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, but Wisconsin answered by returning the ensuring kickoff for a touchdown. The Badgers added another field goal to take a 10-7 lead before the Ducks answered with the second touchdown run from quarterback Justin Herbert.

But that was just the beginning.

As Wisconsin took the field for its final possession of the half, a fan decided it was his turn to become the topic of conversation.

A shirtless fan ran onto the field, where it took several security guards to get him to the ground and eventually off the field.

Check it out.

A shirtless man enjoying himself running around at the Rose Bowl pic.twitter.com/3lpRan8KXx — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 1, 2020

Wisconsin wasn’t phased by the sideshow and raced down the field for a touchdown with just over 10 seconds left in the first half. The Badgers took a 17-14 lead into the half after entering the game as a three-point favorite.

It’s been an intriguing match-up thus far and we expect more of the same in the second half – without the half-naked fan, of course.