Video Shows Nick Saban’s Locker Room Celebration After Saturday’s Win

After a crazy week that included a positive COVID-19 test, Nick Saban led the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide to a win over No. 3 Georgia on Saturday night.

Saban tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, but then tested negative three straight times while showing no symptoms. So, he was allowed to coach on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide went on to beat the Bulldogs in dominant fashion, 41-24.

“Well, this was an obvious great win against a very, very good football team. I was really proud of the way our guys fought in the game,” Saban said. “I kind of knew it was going to be sort of a 15-round fight, probably wouldn’t be winning the fight until a later round and you know we got behind early in the game and the players kept playing the game and kept fighting. I think it was a great win against a very, very good team.”

Saban was in a very good mood after the win. Check out this locker room celebration:

Saban discussed his health status earlier on Saturday.

“I never had any symptoms, no fever and oxygen levels are great, never been sick at all,” Saban said on College GameDay. “I don’t have any experience to evaluate how things are really going, but emotionally I’ve still felt attached (to the team). It would be totally different if I can’t coach the game tonight.

“We tested our players every day for the last several months and the fact we’ve had 240 tests in the last two days that were all negative. The fact I actually tested negative Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, positive Wednesday, then negative Thursday, Friday … I have to trust in the doctors and medical people that make these protocols safe for all of us.”

Alabama will look to move to 5-0 next weekend against Tennessee.